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JESUS: Pt 5 The story of Mary
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7 views • August 01, 2018
No I am not Catholic as they never use the King James Bible.
Mary must have offered to serve the Lord in anyway he chose.
Luke 1:27 To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin's name was Mary.
Luke 1:38 And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her.
Mary must have offered to serve the Lord in anyway he chose.
Luke 1:27 To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin's name was Mary.
Luke 1:38 And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her.
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