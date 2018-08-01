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Propaganda Campaign Is Teaching People To Hate Free Speech
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24 views • August 01, 2018
MSM is stirring up lies about Alex Jones by claiming he said no one died at Sandy Hook or that he wants race war, while the MSM promotes MAO style censorship around the world against free speech.
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