Inconvenient reality - the hidden message in a bible

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Slides can be found here
https://steemit.com/conspiracy/@homosymbion/inconvenient-reality
911 Bible
youtu.be/VV6BtdNaI8E
Hutchison sample in wood
youtu.be/2E6PG3wu5nw
60x
youtu.be/sSKTInYe42I
100x
youtu.be/K6_KTKtFd90