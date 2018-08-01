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EXCLUSIVE: Facebook Kills Pro-Trump Account Hours Ahead Of Censorship Hearing
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21 views • August 01, 2018
Tom Pappert joins Alex Jones to exclusively discuss how his pro-Trump Facebook page, God Emperor Trump, was deleted from the social media site hours before a House hearing on Facebook censorship.
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