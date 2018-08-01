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Has The Promised End Times Deception Of The 'Strong Delusion' Already Begun?
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65 views • August 01, 2018
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we examine the claims of pastors and people who say that they see Jesus face to face and audibly hear His voice in the light of what the Bible says is doctrine for the Church Age. This King James Bible Study is taught by Geoffrey Grider, editor in chief, http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/. You will find a large archive of his teaching at http://kingjamesbibletruth.org/
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