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SHOCK VIDEO: Democrats Admit That They Want Illegal Aliens To Vote
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326 views • August 01, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how the majority of Democrats have called for illegal aliens to be granted the right to vote in the United States- a country they broke the law of in order to enter it.
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