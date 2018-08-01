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EIGHTH PLANK COMMUNISM; EQUAL LIABILITY TO LABOR & ESTABLISHMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ARMIES
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12 views • August 01, 2018
In the United States, the establishment of a government corporate industrial army was accomplished on August 14, 1935 with the establishment of the Social Security system.
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