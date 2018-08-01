Most Americans Don't Know What A Christian Is

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Some people think they're saved and on their way to heaven, but the reality, based on God's Word may say otherwise.
I rarely have turned comments off, but this is too important to get dozens of "opinions" from people. God's Word is the authority... period!