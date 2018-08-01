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KJB Vs New Age Bibles translations and translators Gail Riplinger
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300 views • August 01, 2018
Do you want to know the REAL Word of God? You need to know the Truth?
God's Word is in the King James Bible.
New Age Bibles, Change, Omit, discredit the Scriptures, create doubt.
Each New Bible to be Copyrighted, must be different from the others.
In this Video, Gail Riplinger shows the Changes and compares them to the KJB
Satan has been attacking God's words since the Garden of Eden, and has not let up.
God's Word is in the King James Bible.
New Age Bibles, Change, Omit, discredit the Scriptures, create doubt.
Each New Bible to be Copyrighted, must be different from the others.
In this Video, Gail Riplinger shows the Changes and compares them to the KJB
Satan has been attacking God's words since the Garden of Eden, and has not let up.
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