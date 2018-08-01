CMMG MK57 Guard Pistol Review! Brand New 5.7x28mm Firearm!

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Taking a deep dive into the CMMG Banshee/Guard MK57 chambered in 5.7x28mm. We run various 5.7x28mm loads through the gun, to check function, velocity, accuracy, and how 5.7x28mm compares in ballistics gel.