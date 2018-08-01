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Got Minerals?
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39 views • August 01, 2018
In 1936 the Senate put out Document #264 regarding the depletion of minerals in our soils. That was 82 years ago. Can you imagine how low the mineral content is now? Our bodies rely on minerals to function properly. Liquid minerals that are easy to swallow.
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