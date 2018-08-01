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Title: The Truth about Vaccines - Not what the Drug companies, Government and Media say
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264 views • August 01, 2018
The Truth about Vaccines
They Cause Disease, weaken your immune system and destroy your health
Sometimes a Vaccine will just Kill You. most Doctors do NOT know what is in them.
Vaccines are shielded from liability by the Federal Government Corporation because
they cause harm, and lawsuits would put the Drug Companies out of business.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
They Cause Disease, weaken your immune system and destroy your health
Sometimes a Vaccine will just Kill You. most Doctors do NOT know what is in them.
Vaccines are shielded from liability by the Federal Government Corporation because
they cause harm, and lawsuits would put the Drug Companies out of business.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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