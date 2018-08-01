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The True Duty of a Jury - Josie Outlaw
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55 views • August 01, 2018
If you find yourself getting roped into "jury duty," make sure you know what your most important duty is.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/user/JosieTheOutlaw1
Twitter: @_JosephineWales
https://twitter.com/_JosephineWales
Instagram: josiewales55
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/user/JosieTheOutlaw1
Twitter: @_JosephineWales
https://twitter.com/_JosephineWales
Instagram: josiewales55
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