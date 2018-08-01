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SpaceX - Rewriting History - Cars in Space? Proof that SpaceX Edited Their Live Feed Video
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72 views • August 01, 2018
This is clear and decisive proof that the conspiracy is real.
PLEASE WAKE UP!
Special thanks to Jeran from Jeranism for exposing the lie and to ThePottersClay for the clip.
Link to Jeranism...
https://youtu.be/tauDPtdrAKw
PLEASE WAKE UP!
Special thanks to Jeran from Jeranism for exposing the lie and to ThePottersClay for the clip.
Link to Jeranism...
https://youtu.be/tauDPtdrAKw
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