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Rules of Civility & Civil Discourse | George Washington
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16 views • August 01, 2018
With over 4 million downloads, the Inspirational Living podcast is one of the most popular self-development podcasts. Subscribe to our twice-weekly podcast on iTunes or your favorite podcast player. Browse our archive of over 250 inspirational podcasts at https://podcast.livinghour.org. This episode of the podcast was edited and adapted from rules that George Washington wrote in his notebook as a student.
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