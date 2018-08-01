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The Attempted Sinking of the USS Liberty (in 1967) - By Israel
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59 views • August 01, 2018
Documentary - The Attempted Sinking of the USS Liberty (in 1967)
June 8 1967 Holocaust of US Servicemen Aboard the USS LIBERTY by Israel to try to sink the Ship and get America into a war with Egypt. Followed by the coverup by members of the US Government that came all the way down from President LB Johnson with orders to remain silent to all the Survivors.
For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
June 8 1967 Holocaust of US Servicemen Aboard the USS LIBERTY by Israel to try to sink the Ship and get America into a war with Egypt. Followed by the coverup by members of the US Government that came all the way down from President LB Johnson with orders to remain silent to all the Survivors.
For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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