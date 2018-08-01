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Make The Netherlans Great Again! Introduction
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252 views • August 01, 2018
My name is Micha Kat. I started my carreer in the MSM but was redpilled in 2003/4. Since then I am the 'foremost conspiracy theorist' of The Netherlands -so called by the MSM- that exposed many corrupt judges, prosecutors and child abusers in public service. As a result the government started a campaign against me without precedent with 20 arrests, fake-trails and months of imprisonment. Now I want to make The Netherlands great again!
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