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On the Table (072418) Let's Tawk
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2 views • August 01, 2018
We will discuss what is on our hearts and minds and let the Lord lead the conversation.
If you have an issue Father has laid on your heart, please call in 646-595-4784 and press 1 so I know you wish to speak.
[email protected]
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1859/on-table-072418-tawk#ixzz5Mu8j8omk
If you have an issue Father has laid on your heart, please call in 646-595-4784 and press 1 so I know you wish to speak.
[email protected]
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1859/on-table-072418-tawk#ixzz5Mu8j8omk
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