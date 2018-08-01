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Esthetics and Theurgy - Manly P. Hall
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18 views • August 01, 2018
The 5th(last) lecture of the series "First Principles of Philosophy"
Manly Palmer Hall (March 18, 1901 -- August 29, 1990) was a Canadian-born author and mystic.
All credits go to http://www.prs.org/
I have only removed the noise of the cassette tapes.
Manly Palmer Hall (March 18, 1901 -- August 29, 1990) was a Canadian-born author and mystic.
All credits go to http://www.prs.org/
I have only removed the noise of the cassette tapes.
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