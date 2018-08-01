© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Murry Podcast 50: A Season To Heal & Know Him (072018)
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • August 01, 2018
We are now full swing into the season of grace where Father wants us to heal and get to know His nature, Voice and above all HEART. it is time to grow into the full commission of Eph 4:11- maturity and Rest!!! Let's discuss how to cooperate with Him to bring this to pass in our own lives.
ADDITIONAL teachings and resources found on DWMURRY.COM (WEBSITE)
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1854/season-heal-72018#ixzz5Mtl3oMLI
ADDITIONAL teachings and resources found on DWMURRY.COM (WEBSITE)
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1854/season-heal-72018#ixzz5Mtl3oMLI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.