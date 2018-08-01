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HFZY60 EEBD Self Rescue Respirator DEMO 6-6-18 ISRAEL MARITIME TRAINING AUTHORITY
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13 views • August 01, 2018
HFZY60 EEBD Self Rescue Respirator DEMO 6-6-18 ISRAEL MARITIME TRAINING AUTHORITY Government Facility
Our EEBD is a Closed System like an SCBA worn by Fireman and other First Responders
and will provide 60 minutes of supplied air up to 90 minutes depending on activity of the user.
Protects you against all Chemical-Biological-Gas- Toxic Smoke and Fire up to 3000F ( 1600C )
www.ase-safety.com
Our EEBD is a Closed System like an SCBA worn by Fireman and other First Responders
and will provide 60 minutes of supplied air up to 90 minutes depending on activity of the user.
Protects you against all Chemical-Biological-Gas- Toxic Smoke and Fire up to 3000F ( 1600C )
www.ase-safety.com
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