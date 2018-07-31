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What is Truth - S.01 Ep.03b - Special Truths - My Creed - part 2
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3 views • July 31, 2018
Can you articulate your beliefs about God? Have you read the creed for the church that you attend and do you AGREE with what it says? Could you find the verses in the scriptures to support what you (or your church) believe? Are your beliefs logical in light of the truths about God, Jesus, grace, and love? Is God logical? If the gospel doesn’t sound like good news to you, have you considered that you might not know the truth? (Good news is something you love to share cause it’s GOOD!)
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