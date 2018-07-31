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Left Having Meltdown Because Alex Jones Is So Effective
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24 views • July 31, 2018
Marc Randazza joins Alex Jones in studio to discuss the battle for free speech. Since the left can’t compete with Infowars in the free marketplace of ideas, censorship is their last resort.
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