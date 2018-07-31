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Malaysia Travel Warning. Request to The Canadian Government: Conservative Party.
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24 views • July 31, 2018
Request for Canadian Immigration Travel Warning for Malaysia.
The corrupt Malaysian Police almost shot me dead as a witness to a brutal assault on Lily.
These Malay Cops asked for protection money.
Trying to intimidate us in 2018
The MalayCops & their friends managed to flag our Y Tube Videos & Impacted our safety via harassment, defamation & lies.
Canadians & Americans should avoid Travelling to Malaysia for serious safety concerns.
Numerous Tourists have been assaulted & murdered in Malaysia!
The corrupt Malaysian Police almost shot me dead as a witness to a brutal assault on Lily.
These Malay Cops asked for protection money.
Trying to intimidate us in 2018
The MalayCops & their friends managed to flag our Y Tube Videos & Impacted our safety via harassment, defamation & lies.
Canadians & Americans should avoid Travelling to Malaysia for serious safety concerns.
Numerous Tourists have been assaulted & murdered in Malaysia!
Keywords
andrew scheermalaysiacrime in malaysiaaltatunya shiibiiruucandice bergenconservative party of canadacorrupt copsdangerous malaysiagareth huntleyivana smitjohor bahrukelantan & terengganumichelle rempelmurdered touristspas party malaysiapersecution of minorities malaysiaregina soosalureligious extremism malaysiastephanie foraytravel warning
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