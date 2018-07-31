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20 Aug John Walls Terry Kellor UFO War Over Earth, Aliens And Macro-organisms 2012 2 of 3
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39 views • July 31, 2018
Recorded for the Vinny Eastwood Show
Vinny is one of New Zealand's best known Protesters and truthers with many vid's under his belt fighting corruption using humor as his shield
You can read the first chapter of my book Conversations with Armesis written by Terry at this link
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006HCO1H8/ref=rdr_kindle_ext_tmb
Vinny is one of New Zealand's best known Protesters and truthers with many vid's under his belt fighting corruption using humor as his shield
You can read the first chapter of my book Conversations with Armesis written by Terry at this link
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006HCO1H8/ref=rdr_kindle_ext_tmb
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