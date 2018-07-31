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The Peter Maxwell Slattery Show Episode 108. John Walls and Terry Keillor - ET Abductee
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21 views • July 31, 2018
Part 3 of a three part series discussing my life and lessons as an Abductee then Contactee to a higher light Entity called Armesiss at the end of this episode Terry puts me under Hypnosis for a short period and Armesiss comes through.
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