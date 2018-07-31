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Joey Gibson: ANTIFA Plans To Bring Firearms To Patriots' Portland Freedom March
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40 views • July 31, 2018
Joey Gibson joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss the Freedom March he's helping lead in Portland, Oregon where ANTIFA members have openly called for an armed resistance.
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