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Prep Experts - Building Off-the-Grid with Mark Strickland Part 2
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107 views • July 31, 2018
In this episode of Prep Experts, Joe is joined by special guest Mark Strickland. Mark is a PEG Solar client and the owner of Building Security Associates. Mark built his off-grid-capable house in the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina. He routinely advises other homeowners on water, power, and security systems for off-grid and survival homes. This is Part 2 of the interview. We discuss home security in more detail.
https://www.buildingsecurityassociates.com/
https://www.buildingsecurityassociates.com/
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