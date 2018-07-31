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Part 4 Of The Apostle Paul's First And Second Letters To The Thessalonians
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9 views • July 31, 2018
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take an in-depth look at both of Paul's first and second letters to the Thessalonians and how it can help us to live a life close to the Lord Jesus Christ, and what it truly means to be a Christian in the end times. 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18. This King James Bible Study is taught by Geoffrey Grider, editor in chief, http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/. You will find a large archive of his teaching at http://kingjamesbibletruth.org/
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