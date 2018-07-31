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ET Abduction Hypnotic Regression For tv Show 20/20 New Zealand
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107 views • July 31, 2018
This hypnosis regression on me was done by Terry Keillor after we were asked by 20/20 New Zealand to do a feature piece on me as an abductee for their show. Warning parts are hard to understand and can be a little scary .
You can read the first chapter of my book conversations with Armesis written by Terry Kellor at the link below.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006HCO1H8/ref=rdr_kindle_ext_tmb
You can read the first chapter of my book conversations with Armesis written by Terry Kellor at the link below.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006HCO1H8/ref=rdr_kindle_ext_tmb
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