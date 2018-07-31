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4 Ways to Stay Productive While Recovering From a Concussion
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44 views • July 31, 2018
The most important action to take after sustaining a concussion is to protect your brain from a second head injury.
Practice Mental Imagery
Be patient.
Know that tasks will take longer, so give yourself more time to complete them.
Focus on one task at a time.
Carry it through to completion before moving on to the next task.
Read the full article at: https://thehealthandwellnesszone.com
Practice Mental Imagery
Be patient.
Know that tasks will take longer, so give yourself more time to complete them.
Focus on one task at a time.
Carry it through to completion before moving on to the next task.
Read the full article at: https://thehealthandwellnesszone.com
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