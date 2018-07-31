© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plague Doctor Show, Evil Day, Part 2.
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • July 31, 2018
After a brief stop at the burial pits, the Plague Doctor and his team return to action. We continue through the Realm and make a body pickup at one of our official body pickup locations.
The Plague Doctor Show is an independent production. The staff and management of King Richard's Faire in Carver, Massachusetts, are not responsible for the deplorable, despicable, and disgusting content of these shows and videos.
'Evil Day' is the 'Halloween' Show.
The Plague Doctor Show is an independent production. The staff and management of King Richard's Faire in Carver, Massachusetts, are not responsible for the deplorable, despicable, and disgusting content of these shows and videos.
'Evil Day' is the 'Halloween' Show.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.