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Jesus: The Word of God Part 1
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29 views • July 31, 2018
Revelation 1:2 Who bare record of the word of God, and of the testimony of Jesus Christ, and of all things that he saw.
Revelation 19:13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
Revelation 19:13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
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