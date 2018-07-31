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UN Planned Migrant Invasion Of Europe In Full Swing
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150 views • July 31, 2018
Alex Jones predicted the current migrant crises because he has been studying the plans of the globalists for years. The Manchester bomber was saved by the British navy prior to committing an act of terrorism against women and children.
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