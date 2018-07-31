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Li'l Bug -- QX90C Pro on QX95 frame.
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10 views • July 31, 2018
My first recorded FPV flight. I'm a noob and have just flown a handful of FPV flights, even a couple times in acro. Happy flying!
I used:
- QX90C Pro with FlySky protocol on a QX95 frame.
- Jumper T8SG V2 Advanced transmitter
- Quanum Cyclops V2 goggles
- 808 #16 camera with D lens
- Eachine EV100 Micro AV Recorder
Thanks to public domain music by Christofori found at http://www.modarchive.org and http://www.christofori.net, and to ShotCut at http://www.shotcut.org for the video editor.
I used:
- QX90C Pro with FlySky protocol on a QX95 frame.
- Jumper T8SG V2 Advanced transmitter
- Quanum Cyclops V2 goggles
- 808 #16 camera with D lens
- Eachine EV100 Micro AV Recorder
Thanks to public domain music by Christofori found at http://www.modarchive.org and http://www.christofori.net, and to ShotCut at http://www.shotcut.org for the video editor.
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