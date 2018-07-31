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ANTIFA Preparing To Commit Violence At Freedom March
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33 views • July 31, 2018
Alex is still being slandered in the media with claims he abused a child and therefore deserves to be banned from social media. This weaponized propaganda has now encouraged ANTIFA to bring guns to the upcoming “Freedom Rally” in Portland.
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