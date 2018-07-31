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More Adventures Of ChainsawChicken.com
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79 views • July 31, 2018
Chainsaw is the quintessential creator of revisionist history. He tells it like it should be, not the way others ‘spin it’ or ‘sugar coat it’. Chainsaw has been offered positions on many political teams in either party to get the right flavor and tone to a situation. He is like a chef in the kitchen of history preparing dishes of information with what’s on hand rather than what the recipe calls for. Speaking of revisionist history (were we?). Just as ‘Common Core’ is to math,
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