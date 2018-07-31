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FBI aided the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Terrorists
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431 views • July 31, 2018
With friends like the FBI who needs Enemies.
The FBI using an "informant" gave the Terrorists REAL Explosives to use
in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.
For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
The FBI using an "informant" gave the Terrorists REAL Explosives to use
in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.
For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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