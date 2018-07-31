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Plague Doctor Show, Special, Part 1.
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44 views • July 31, 2018
Providing the finest 16th Century medical care - anywhere, the Plague Doctor and his cracked team of medical professionals provide quality care and vaccinations to all at King Richard's Faire in Carver Massachusetts. This Free Health Care is called - "King Richard's Care".
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