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Whistle-Blower Letter Exposes Corruption in Bunkerville Trial
Redoubt News
Redoubt News
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26 views • July 31, 2018
Revelations from the "Wooten Memo". Larry C. Wooten is a Special Agent for the BLM that revealed prosecutorial misconduct on the trial of US v. Cliven Bundy et al. These whistle-blower revelations caused the case to be dismissed with prejudice on January 8, 2018. Washington State Representative Matt Shea exposed this corruption in December 2017 on Redoubt News Live. This is the first part of the whistle-blower information.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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