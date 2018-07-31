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Welcome to Teardrop RV Travels
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46 views • July 31, 2018
Triple Amputee, Bestselling Author, Pedro Sauer Blue Belt, Retired Fire/Rescue Operator, Nomad, Vagabond, Raconteur, Builder, and Father. Jiu-Jitsu, Builds, Travel, and Adventures. That's what I do. No Legs. No Problem.
Stay Tuned!
Skinny Leonard by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Stay Tuned!
Skinny Leonard by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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