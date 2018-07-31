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FBI Fake Terror Plots History Judge Napolitano
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330 views • July 31, 2018
Just as the FBI helped the Terrorist, Gave them explosives for the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing, Most Terror on American Soil is helped along by the FBI. entrapment of people by the FBI, for acts they would never do on their own.
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