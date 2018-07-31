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OKC-A Conspiracy Theory - by James Corbett
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147 views • July 31, 2018
https://www.corbettreport.com/okc-a-conspiracy-theory/
On the morning of April 19, 1995, a decorated Gulf War combat vet blew up the federal building in Oklahoma City using a truck bomb that he didn’t build in a Ryder truck that he didn’t rent with the help of a passenger who didn’t exist. Having just gotten away with the largest act of terrorism on U.S. soil to date the Fort Bragg-trained Special Forces (sheep dipped) “dropout” blended...
On the morning of April 19, 1995, a decorated Gulf War combat vet blew up the federal building in Oklahoma City using a truck bomb that he didn’t build in a Ryder truck that he didn’t rent with the help of a passenger who didn’t exist. Having just gotten away with the largest act of terrorism on U.S. soil to date the Fort Bragg-trained Special Forces (sheep dipped) “dropout” blended...
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