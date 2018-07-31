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Donald Trumps War of Terror - The Art of the Arms Deal -American Manufactured Genocide (fixed audio)
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54 views • July 31, 2018
Trump, like Obama claims to be for peace, while continuing the War of Terror.
USA Troops in MANY Countries, Selling Weapons to Saudi Arabia and supporting
their WAR in Yemen. War is a Crime, and just like Bush and Obama Trump is
the latest Criminal and Thief stealing the lives of innocent people all over the world
with the USA military that trump has authorized to Kill for the Bankers/New World Order
who they serve.
USA Troops in MANY Countries, Selling Weapons to Saudi Arabia and supporting
their WAR in Yemen. War is a Crime, and just like Bush and Obama Trump is
the latest Criminal and Thief stealing the lives of innocent people all over the world
with the USA military that trump has authorized to Kill for the Bankers/New World Order
who they serve.
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