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Censorship is here and You're Next!
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431 views • July 31, 2018
Censorship is here and you're next!
In this video, I break down the reason why InfoWars was censored by Social Media sites such as Youtube and Facebook.
If they can silence Conservative voices, they can silence anyone.
SHARE THIS VIDEO:
In this video, I break down the reason why InfoWars was censored by Social Media sites such as Youtube and Facebook.
If they can silence Conservative voices, they can silence anyone.
SHARE THIS VIDEO:
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