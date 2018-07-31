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GP do Japão 1988 [1988 Japanese Grand Prix]
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444 views • July 31, 2018
Corrida do título do nosso saudoso Ayrton Senna.
Numa recuperação incrível, decorrente de uma má largada, Senna coloca toda a sua habilidade à prova para buscar a liderança da corrida e o primeiro título mundial de F1.
(The superb japanese grand prix race of our beloved Ayrton Senna.
In an incredible recovery from a bad start, Senna puts all his skill to the test to seek the leadership of the race and the first F1 world title.)
Grato a F-1 History Download pelo arquivo.
Numa recuperação incrível, decorrente de uma má largada, Senna coloca toda a sua habilidade à prova para buscar a liderança da corrida e o primeiro título mundial de F1.
(The superb japanese grand prix race of our beloved Ayrton Senna.
In an incredible recovery from a bad start, Senna puts all his skill to the test to seek the leadership of the race and the first F1 world title.)
Grato a F-1 History Download pelo arquivo.
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