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Suffering for Christ - not taught in Churches
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11 views • July 31, 2018
Suffering for Christ is just not taught in Churches today.
it would empty the church and less people = less ''tithes'' for the preachers.
Philippians 1:29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
2 Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
it would empty the church and less people = less ''tithes'' for the preachers.
Philippians 1:29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
2 Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
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