© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wildfires Across The World: The First Trumpet in Revelation 8
Follow
0
Share
Report
124 views • July 31, 2018
The month of July has brought devastating fires to the Western part of the United States, various places in Europe, central Africa, and Asia. So why are there do many fires?
But I personally believe this is actually a prophecy being fulfilled in Revelation chapter 8 that speaks of the seven angels who are given seven trumpets. The first trumpet plague is fire, hail, and blood rain down upon the earth and burn up a third of the trees and all of the grass. Pray that God will give us all wisdom.
But I personally believe this is actually a prophecy being fulfilled in Revelation chapter 8 that speaks of the seven angels who are given seven trumpets. The first trumpet plague is fire, hail, and blood rain down upon the earth and burn up a third of the trees and all of the grass. Pray that God will give us all wisdom.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.