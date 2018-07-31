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Civil - Has The War Has Started In America?
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261 views • July 31, 2018
A Civil War in America has been brewing for some time now. The Democratic left has pushed this by causing division between gender, race, political affiliation, age, and anything else that they can come up with. They have created groups such as BLM, Antifa, and various other violent socialist arms to spread chaos in the streets and cities in the same way that the Bolsheviks did. Which side will you choose? I choose America and freedom.
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