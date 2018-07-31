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Mijn leven in 100 boeken
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326 views • July 31, 2018
Micha is bezig met een uniek project: een 'bio-autobiografie' waarin hij zijn levensverhaal vertelt aan de hand van 100 boeken die op een of andere manier belangrijk zijn voor zijn levensverhaal. Micha heeft geen toegang tot fondsen die ter beschikking staan aan de policor-auteurs van het establishment en dus doet hij een beroep op u! Stort een bedrag op de rekening van Micha's stichting (op te vragen via [email protected]) en als het boek uitkomt ontvangt u een 'gratis' exemplaar!
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